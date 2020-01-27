Rosalía Performs ‘Juro Que’ and ‘Malamente’ at the Grammys

She conquered the Latin Grammys with four wins in 2019 — and on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Rosalía made her debut at the anglophone Grammys.

The Barcelona native performed two songs: first her new flamenco-powered pop single, titled “Juro Que,” followed by a fresh hip-hop rendition of her 2018 platinum hit song, “Malamente.” Sporting an ivory fringe jumpsuit, Rosalía matched her vocal melismas with masterful dance moves. She was backed by a crew of male dancers in red, who supplemented the song with their own acoustic palmas, or hand claps, a staple of the flamenco tradition.

Earlier in the night, Rosalía earned her first-ever anglophone Grammy when her landmark 2018 album, El Mal Querer was named Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. She’s also the first artist from Spain to have ever been nominated in the category for Best New Artist, and the only Spanish-language artist to be nominated in a general category this year.

Her first anglophone Grammy is just the latest of her many successes. The 2019 video for her one-off single “Con Altura,” featuring J Balvin and El Guincho, hit the one-billion-view mark by year’s end. It was also the most-viewed music video by a female artist in 2019.