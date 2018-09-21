See Fuego, Nicky Jam’s Carefree ‘Good Vibes’ Video

Reggaeton hit-maker Nicky Jam and Dominican-American Latin trap artist Fuego go on a double date in the new video for “Good Vibes,” a sweet if slight single that the pair released on Friday.

“Good Vibes” relies on a bare beat co-produced by DVLP and Gio Kings Bred, not much more than an occasional keyboard chord and programmed drums. Nicky Jam and Fuego trade lead vocal duties; the veteran’s singing is smoother, while Fuego’s voice has light, appealing rasp.

The clip opens in a hotel room where a young woman is being ignored by a self-important partner. She texts Fuego, who picks her up and takes her out. The cars are expensive; the smiles are big; the beer is cold. At the end of the night, the guy who blew the woman off in the opening scene tries to stop by Fuego and Jam’s party, but he is turned away.

Jam was part of the first wave of crossover reggaeton artists in the mid-2000s. He’s reinvented himself with remarkable success as a crooner and appeared on the two biggest Latin singles of the year, the “Te Bote” remix and “X” with J Balvin. In addition, he joined Karol G on remix to “Mi Cama,” which is currently Number 11 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Fuego is still searching for his breakthrough mainstream hit. This year, he signed with a major label Universal Music and released a new album, Libre: Fireboy Forever, in June.