Gloria Trevi, Karol G Talk Gold-Certified Hit, Joint U.S. Tour

The inimitable Mexican pop queen Gloria Trevi is going back on the road — and taking Colombian superstar Karol G with her. In support of Trevi’s 2019 album, Diosa de La Noche, the duo’s fall U.S. tour opens this Friday the 13th, under an auspicious full moon, in Fresno, California.

In anticipation of their joint tour, Trevi and Karol appeared at a Los Angeles press conference, where they were surprised with a Gold record certification for sales of their scorcher of a reggaeton track, “Hijoepu*#,” which featured on Diosa de La Noche, or Goddess of the Night. In what translates to “Son of a Bitch,” the two sound off on a cheating ex-boyfriend; and in the video, they get sickly sweet revenge.

“We had a really lovely chemistry when we met,” says Trevi, whose black vinyl getup contrasted with Karol G’s fresh white leather. “I arrived to be inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame in Miami, and she had also been invited. We greeted each other, took a photo and uploaded it to our social media. People went crazy commenting, ‘YOU HAVE TO COLLABORATE!!!’ — yes, in all caps.”

“When we talked about doing something together, I had this song that I had [written] long ago,” says Karol G, whose Ocean album was released in May. “But I felt it needed something — it needed attitude, strength, power. And obviously, we all know that [Gloria] is super powerful.”

“I’m very intense when exploring subjects like love,” Trevi told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “But I also talk about getting up when you fall! And when I met [Karol] I couldn’t help but notice that she had been criticized a lot,” she adds, referring to Karol G’s public relationship with Latin trap artist Anuel AA.

“That’s how knew I wanted to collaborate with her,” Trevi continues. “The controversy around her was absurd. All she was doing was showing her boyfriend love, but you know how people are. All these comments like, ‘They’re slipping each other the tongue in public.’ Well then — don’t look!”

Diosa de la Noche U.S. Tour Dates

September 13 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

September 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

September 18- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 21 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

September 26 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

September 27 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

September 28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 4 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 5- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

October 10 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 11 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 12 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 19 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

October 20 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

October 25 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

October 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 27 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol

November 1 – Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Hidalgo Arena

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena