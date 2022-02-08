Girl Ultra Goes ‘Punk’ on Stewing New Track, Announces U.S. Tour Dates

The Mexican singer Girl Ultra has been making liquid-cool R&B for a lot of her career, but her latest track “Punk” represents an exciting sonic turn: She teams up with the indie band Little Jesus from Mexico City and launches into a stewing overcast alt-rock track that’s quiet, intense, and endlessly catchy, all while pulling her toward refreshing new territory.

Her hushed vocals build up to a chorus, boosted by Little Jesus, that’s brightened by synth twinkles and the artists’ gauzy sense of harmony. The video, which was directed by GRLS (Lucca Necoechea and Diego Andlovin), drew inspiration from the south side of Mexico City, where bright, highly saturated cameras follow Girl Ultra and Little Jesus as they wander around at night. Eventually, the two meet up and dive into the adrenaline-soaked guitar chords of the song.

“Punk” is the first glimpse of a new EP Girl Ultra is planning to release this spring, following her 2019 debut album Nuevos Aires. The track’s experimental twist is in line with her recent singles, which include the brilliant trip-house-meets-bolero hybrid “Rosas” and the electro-tinged “Amores de Droga,” each a testament to her versatility and eclecticism.

Along with the new track, Girl Ultra has also announced a 23-date tour in the U.S.

Girl Ultra Tour Dates

May 11 – Mcallen @ Cine El Rey

May 12 – Houston @ Discovery Green

May 13 – Dallas @ Tulips

May 14 – Austin @ The Haute Spot

May 15 – San Antonio @ Paper Tiger

May 16 – El Paso @ Lowbrow Palace

May 18 – Los Angeles @ Roxy

May 20 – San Diego @ Soda Bar

May 22 – Berkeley @ Cornerstone

May 23 – Santa Cruz @ Catalyst

May 25 – Portland @ Dante’s Star Theater

May 26 – Vancouver @ Rickshaw

May 27 – Seattle @ Neptune

May 29 – Denver @ Marquis

May 31 – Lawrence @ The Bottleneck

June 1 – Chicago @ Bottom Lounge

June 3 – Toronto @ Axis

June 4 – Montreal @ Club Soda

June 5 – Boston @ Middle East

June 6 – NYC @ SOB’s

June 8 – Washington @ Black Cat

June 9 – Philadelphia @ World Cafe