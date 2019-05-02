×
Cuco Joins Girl Ultra in Languid ‘Dame Love’ Video

Girl Ultra will release her debut album this summer and tour the U.S.

Mexico City’s Girl Ultra duets with Cuco on “Dame Love” (“give me love”), a lazy-Sunday soul single. The beat is unhurried; guitar notes bob and drift over the drums; Girl Ultra and Cuco sing hyper-relaxed lines. The video treatment is even simpler than the instrumental: Get in a car and drive.

Despite the uber-laid-back presentation, there is romantic tension here. “Waiting a very long time/To be more than just friends,” Cuco sings in Spanish. “Sitting in the living room with you/Searching for the precise moment.” At the end of the track, Girl Ultra responds, “so yeah, you should come through.” But despite this happy resolution, the track stays even-keeled, never changing tone.

Girl Ultra is part of a wave of rising artists in the Spanish-speaking world earning millions of streams on tracks that borrow heavily from R&B. She released the Boys EP in 2017 and followed that with an eight-track collection titled Adiós last year. Girl Ultra plans to release her second album this summer and embark on a short U.S. tour.

Girl Ultra Tour Dates

June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
June 15 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
June 16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
June 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
June 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
June 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
June 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

