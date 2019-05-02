Cuco Joins Girl Ultra in Languid ‘Dame Love’ Video

Mexico City’s Girl Ultra duets with Cuco on “Dame Love” (“give me love”), a lazy-Sunday soul single. The beat is unhurried; guitar notes bob and drift over the drums; Girl Ultra and Cuco sing hyper-relaxed lines. The video treatment is even simpler than the instrumental: Get in a car and drive.

Despite the uber-laid-back presentation, there is romantic tension here. “Waiting a very long time/To be more than just friends,” Cuco sings in Spanish. “Sitting in the living room with you/Searching for the precise moment.” At the end of the track, Girl Ultra responds, “so yeah, you should come through.” But despite this happy resolution, the track stays even-keeled, never changing tone.

Girl Ultra is part of a wave of rising artists in the Spanish-speaking world earning millions of streams on tracks that borrow heavily from R&B. She released the Boys EP in 2017 and followed that with an eight-track collection titled Adiós last year. Girl Ultra plans to release her second album this summer and embark on a short U.S. tour.

Girl Ultra Tour Dates



June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

June 15 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

June 16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

June 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

June 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

June 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

June 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent