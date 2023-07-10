fbpixel
Gera MX and Nanpa Básico Plot ‘Qué Chimba La Raza’ U.S. Tour Dates

The Colombian and Mexican rap stars will perform in 11 cities across the United States later this year
Nanpa Básico and Gera MX
Nanpa Básico and Gera MX Bernardo Daniel Franco Cortés*

Colombia and Mexico’s rap scenes are coming together for a splashy tour. Gera MX and Nanpa Básico will head on their 11-city Qué Chimba La Raza tour later this year, Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal.

“I’m very excited to return to the stage in the U.S, but this time with Nanpa,” Gera tells Rolling Stone. “I love being in the States and I can’t wait to play my new album for my friends del otro lado.”

The rap stars will begin their run of dates in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on Aug. 31, before making their way to cities such as Houston, Phoenix, New York City, and Miami, before wrapping the run of shows in Chicago on Nov. 12.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday at 1 p.m. local time. General tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement arrives weeks after the musicians collaborated on the single “Prohibida” in late June. They also worked together on “La Última” in 2018, “Penitencia” in 2021, and “Lejos de Ti” last August.

Gera MX released his album Mustang 65′ on Friday, featuring songs such as “Gitana,” “Feria en el Sobre” with Peso Pluma, and “Extranándote” featuring María Becerra. For his part, Básico dropped LP Hecho M13RD4 last year.

Qué Chimba La Raza U.S. Tour

Aug. 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sept. 1 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Sept. 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sept. 7 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Sept. 8 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at TMF
Sept. 10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Nov. 2 — New York, NY @ Palladium Time Square
Nov. 3 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Nov. 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov. 9 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago

