Gera MX and Nanpa Básico Plot ‘Qué Chimba La Raza’ U.S. Tour Dates

Colombia and Mexico’s rap scenes are coming together for a splashy tour. Gera MX and Nanpa Básico will head on their 11-city Qué Chimba La Raza tour later this year, Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal.

“I’m very excited to return to the stage in the U.S, but this time with Nanpa,” Gera tells Rolling Stone. “I love being in the States and I can’t wait to play my new album for my friends del otro lado.”

The rap stars will begin their run of dates in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on Aug. 31, before making their way to cities such as Houston, Phoenix, New York City, and Miami, before wrapping the run of shows in Chicago on Nov. 12.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday at 1 p.m. local time. General tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement arrives weeks after the musicians collaborated on the single “Prohibida” in late June. They also worked together on “La Última” in 2018, “Penitencia” in 2021, and “Lejos de Ti” last August.

Gera MX released his album Mustang 65′ on Friday, featuring songs such as "Gitana," "Feria en el Sobre" with Peso Pluma, and "Extranándote" featuring María Becerra. For his part, Básico dropped LP Hecho M13RD4 last year.

Qué Chimba La Raza U.S. Tour

Aug. 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sept. 1 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Sept. 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 7 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 8 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at TMF

Sept. 10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov. 2 — New York, NY @ Palladium Time Square

Nov. 3 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Nov. 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov. 9 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago