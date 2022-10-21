Gale Tells Guys Who Send Unsolicited ‘D Pics‘ to F—k Off on New Single

No one wants to see your thang-a-lang without consent. On Thursday night, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gale released “D Pic,” her edgy pop-rock single about receiving nasty, unsolicited sexts from men — and how they gotta fucking stop.

The video for “D Pic” follows Gale (pronounced gah-leh) and a group of women as they sing to a man who’s being intrusive. Gale calls him out: “No quiero una foto de tu…” (“I don’t want a photo of your…”); “guárdate eso, y vete pa’ la…” (“Keep it for yourself and go to…”), she sings, replacing the profanity with cheeky production flourishes.

On the catchy song, Gale questions why men think women want to put up with such a thing. She admits that she’s “no saint nor a virgin,” but “if you send it without me asking, I don’t want it.”

“When I got to the studio, I had this feeling in my throat because it’s something that has happened to me, my friends, and people all over the world, so the song basically wrote itself,” Gale tells Rolling Stone. “The lyrics are honest and straightforward.”

“Even though we’re living in the digital age, if they don’t ask for it, please don’t send it,” she adds.

The arrival of “D Pic” comes just weeks after California passed the FLASH Act, which allows people to sue for $30,000 in damages if they receive unsolicited obscene pictures. (Other states like Texas, Virginia, and New York have passed similar laws in the past.)

With potential, real-life repercussions, perhaps men will refrain from sending unwanted photos.

Gale’s new song follows her previous releases “Inmadura” and “Problemas” earlier this year. She was recently nominated for Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys, thanks to her writing credits on Christina Aguilera’s Aguilera LP. She’s also written for the likes of Anitta, Shakira, and Cardi B.



