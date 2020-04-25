 Fuerza Regida in 'In My Room' Video Series - Rolling Stone
‘In My Room’ With Fuerza Regida

Regional Mexican trailblazers Fuerza Regida share three-song set from SoCal home

Mexican-American quartet Fuerza Regida is pushing forward a new style of folk song — regional Mexican with an East LA twist — called the urban corrido. Comprised of Jesús Ortiz on vocals, Jose Garcia on tuba, Samuel Jaimez on the requinto and Khrystian Ramos on the six-string guitar, Fuerza Regida have been breaking the rules of the genre since their formation in 2015.

The gents further advance their movement in their new album, Adicto, which was released in April 10th. In the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room” series, the gents report from their home in Southern California, where they share two songs from their new album: “Adicto,” plus the kickback-ready bonus track, “Estoy Aquí.” They also perform their breakout hit, “Sigo Chambeando,” or “I Keep Working,” which shot up Rolling Stone‘s Trending 25 chart in 2019. “Yes sir!” says frontman Ortiz.

Fuerza Regida’s “In My Room” session follows Joan Jett‘s,  Lauv‘s, Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams‘, James Bay‘s, Lukas Nelson‘s, Nathaniel Rateliff‘s, Steve Earle‘s Graham Nash‘s, Yola‘s, John Fogerty‘s, and more. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund — to which TikTok pledged $2 million.

Watch them all on Rolling Stone‘s Instagram page.

