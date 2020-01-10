See Francisca Valenzuela Channel Broadway In New ‘Flotando’ Video

Eat your heart out, Sara Bareilles: Francisca Valenzuela has released a Spanish-language ballad fit for Broadway, titled “Flotando.” It is the latest single from her upcoming fourth LP, and her first in five years, La Fortaleza.

In “Flotando,” which means “Floating,” Valenzuela sings ecstatically of finding, at long last, a higher love. Filmed inside a vacant theater, the video follows a besotted singer-songwriter as she drops in and out of reality. In one frame, she’s flanked by make-up artists; and in the next, she’s cuddling her dream lover atop a grand piano.

“Without saying anything/You take me in your arms,” Valenzuela sings, Carole King-style behind the keys: “Give me a break, give me an embrace/And finally, [I’m] floating.” By the video’s end, she’s dramatically lifted — “by a crane,” she professes to Rolling Stone over email — skyward as she sings from her heart. If La Fran were to write a musical, this would be her protagonist’s time to shine.

Though the Seventies pop-rock romanticism of “Flotando” is a vast departure from Valenzuela’s previous single, the reggaeton-infused fight song “Heroe,” her new material captures her range as a Latin pop artist. La Fortaleza is set for release January 17th via Sony Latin.