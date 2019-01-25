Hear Francisca Valenzuela’s Entrancing New Song with Alexmaax of MS MR, “0y1”

Chilean-American indie-pop star Francisca Valenzuela teams up with L.A.-based producer Alexmaax, A.K.A. Max Hershenow of electronic duo MS MR, in the spellbinding new dance track, “0y1.” This marks Hershenow’s debut under his new solo moniker.

An umbral reflection on digital love, “0y1” is the first of several songs that Valenzuela and Hershenow produced during their three years of friendship between Chile and the United States. Valenzuela’s nimble voice glides faintly above a pulsating house beat, softened by a delicate skip and shuffle of garage. The saturated new visual only amplifies the faraway feel, as frames cut from artist to artist in glitchy transference. “Fragile frequencies,” sings Valenzuela in Spanish, “Look and listen to me.”

“It is a sensual hypnotic song about how we connect long-distance,” says Valenzuela. “About yearning to be close and using the screens and technology as a tool to do that. We can be close even if apart and use digital platforms to show ourselves, to be less alone, to connect.”

“I’m beyond excited to finally be releasing music under my own name, and am thrilled to be starting with a song Fran and I wrote nearly 3 years ago,” adds Alexmaax. “It’s a special song for many reasons, the first of many we’ve written together as our friendship blossomed into one of the most important relationships in my life, and one of the first I produced exploring a new world outside of MS MR. It’s about the frustration and beauty of connecting with someone over the internet when they’re far away, a near-constant experience for me in an era of digital sex and global travel.”

Valenzuela is currently plotting her 2019 full-length album, featuring her 2018 singles “Tómame” and “Ya No Se Trata De Ti.”