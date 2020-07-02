 Feid Drops Epic 'Porfa' Remix With Reggaeton All-Stars - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Radio Is Quietly Scrubbing the Word ‘Urban,’ Sources Say Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Feid Drops Epic ‘Porfa’ Remix Video With Reggaeton All-Stars

J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech and Justin Quiles boost Colombian singer’s latest hit

By
Suzy Exposito

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Colombian singer-songwriter Feid and Puerto Rican crooner Justin Quiles made R&B-reggaeton magic in their 2019 track, “Porfa.” Produced by Feid’s fellow parcero, Sky Rompiendo, the song is a highlight from his latest album, FERXXO VOL 1: M.O.R.

After receiving much fanfare across Latin America, including a Number One spot on the Colombian pop chart, Feid assembled mighty team of Latin dynamos to give “Porfa” — the bite-sized word for “please” in Spanish — an extra jolt of star power. In “Porfa (Remix),” Feid and Quiles get a boost from hitmakers Maluma, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Sech, who all helped revamp their work of reggaeton romantico in quarantine. “Tú eres el manicomio y yo tu loco,” sings Feid of an intoxicating, however equally toxic ex-lover: “You are the madhouse, and I am your crazy.”

Directed by Gian Rivera and produced by WildHouse Pictures, the video was shot in a warehouse in Miami, where the artists convened after taking months of social distance. Sporting their finest athleisure gear, the reggaeton singers collectively beg their dream girls to stick around. Yet Panamanian star Sech interjects the heartbreak fest with a timely message scrawled on his sweatshirt: “Black Lives Matter.” Come for the collaboration, stay for an extra minute of B-roll, which features adorable dance moves by Sech.

“Everything is new,” says Feid on the remix. “The structure, the rhythm, the sound… It maintains the first hit’s essence, but Sky [Rompiendo] and I have created something very different together. I worked with and have known Balvin for years, and Maluma and I solidified a bond when I worked on his last album. In a lot of ways, I’m taking advantage of this remix to make something new — it feels like my first song ever.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Feid, Latin, Reggaeton

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.