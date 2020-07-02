Feid Drops Epic ‘Porfa’ Remix Video With Reggaeton All-Stars

Colombian singer-songwriter Feid and Puerto Rican crooner Justin Quiles made R&B-reggaeton magic in their 2019 track, “Porfa.” Produced by Feid’s fellow parcero, Sky Rompiendo, the song is a highlight from his latest album, FERXXO VOL 1: M.O.R.

After receiving much fanfare across Latin America, including a Number One spot on the Colombian pop chart, Feid assembled mighty team of Latin dynamos to give “Porfa” — the bite-sized word for “please” in Spanish — an extra jolt of star power. In “Porfa (Remix),” Feid and Quiles get a boost from hitmakers Maluma, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Sech, who all helped revamp their work of reggaeton romantico in quarantine. “Tú eres el manicomio y yo tu loco,” sings Feid of an intoxicating, however equally toxic ex-lover: “You are the madhouse, and I am your crazy.”

Directed by Gian Rivera and produced by WildHouse Pictures, the video was shot in a warehouse in Miami, where the artists convened after taking months of social distance. Sporting their finest athleisure gear, the reggaeton singers collectively beg their dream girls to stick around. Yet Panamanian star Sech interjects the heartbreak fest with a timely message scrawled on his sweatshirt: “Black Lives Matter.” Come for the collaboration, stay for an extra minute of B-roll, which features adorable dance moves by Sech.

“Everything is new,” says Feid on the remix. “The structure, the rhythm, the sound… It maintains the first hit’s essence, but Sky [Rompiendo] and I have created something very different together. I worked with and have known Balvin for years, and Maluma and I solidified a bond when I worked on his last album. In a lot of ways, I’m taking advantage of this remix to make something new — it feels like my first song ever.”