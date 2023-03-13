Feid Announces North American Dates for Ferxxo Underground Nitro Jam Tour
Feid is bringing his successful Ferxxo Nitro Jam Un Tour to the United States next month. On Monday, the Colombian singer announced a 29-city stop tour across North America starting in April.
Feid will kick things off at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on April 20 before making stops across California, including at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. The tour will continue in Dallas, Austin, and other cities, and will wrap at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live in mid-June.
The run also includes Feid’s headlining set at Chicago’s Sueños Fest in May, plus appearances at other festivals.
During the Latin America stops of his tour, Feid performed most of the songs from his 2022 LP Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Album and his 2021 album Inter Shibuya. Some of his performance closers include his biggest hits, such as “Chorrita Pa Las Animas,” “Feliz Cumpeaños Ferxxo,” and “Chimbita.”
Last year, Feid told Billboard he was planning to go on a club tour to end the year, but had a “corazonada” (hunch) that his latest album would pop off. He ended up doing a 14-stop U.S. tour at theaters to end 2022.
“We’ve given a lot of thought into the shows,” Feid said. “We want people to find a space where they can feel good, connect and live in the moment. I’m an example of how starting from scratch and putting in the work in a new country can lead to success. It’s all very nostalgic.”
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m with presale on Wednesday.
Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour Dates:
Apr. 20 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Apr. 21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Apr. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Apr. 25 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Apr. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
May 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
May 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 10 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
May 13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
May 14 – Hildago, TX @ Payne Arena
May 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
May 21 – Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall
May 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto History
May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park
May 28 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego
May 31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 2 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
June 3 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @The Met
June 7 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre
June 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
June 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
June 16 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
June 17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live