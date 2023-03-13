Feid Announces North American Dates for Ferxxo Underground Nitro Jam Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Feid is bringing his successful Ferxxo Nitro Jam Un Tour to the United States next month. On Monday, the Colombian singer announced a 29-city stop tour across North America starting in April.

Feid will kick things off at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on April 20 before making stops across California, including at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. The tour will continue in Dallas, Austin, and other cities, and will wrap at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live in mid-June.

The run also includes Feid’s headlining set at Chicago’s Sueños Fest in May, plus appearances at other festivals.

During the Latin America stops of his tour, Feid performed most of the songs from his 2022 LP Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Album and his 2021 album Inter Shibuya. Some of his performance closers include his biggest hits, such as “Chorrita Pa Las Animas,” “Feliz Cumpeaños Ferxxo,” and “Chimbita.”

Last year, Feid told Billboard he was planning to go on a club tour to end the year, but had a “corazonada” (hunch) that his latest album would pop off. He ended up doing a 14-stop U.S. tour at theaters to end 2022.

"We've given a lot of thought into the shows," Feid said. "We want people to find a space where they can feel good, connect and live in the moment. I'm an example of how starting from scratch and putting in the work in a new country can lead to success. It's all very nostalgic."

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m with presale on Wednesday.

Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour Dates:

Apr. 20 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Apr. 21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Apr. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Apr. 25 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Apr. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

May 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

May 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 10 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

May 13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 14 – Hildago, TX @ Payne Arena

May 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 21 – Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall

May 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto History

May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park

May 28 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego

May 31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 3 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @The Met

June 7 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre

June 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

June 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

June 16 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

June 17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live