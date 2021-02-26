Farruko Drops Dual Tracks ‘Oh Mama’ and ‘XOXA’

Farruko has released Premium, containing the dual singles “Oh Mama” and “Xoxa.”

“Oh Mama” (above) features Myke Towers, with a video directed by Fernando Lugo that boasts cars and women. “Xoxa” (below) takes a lighter tone; Farruko and El Alfa give direct nods to Napoleon Dynamite, Rocky, and The Mask over a reggaetón beat.

“Working with Myke Towers is always great,” Farruko said in a statement. “We have already worked together on previous projects. For ‘Oh Mama,’ our flows meshed perfectly and it also allowed me to explore a more sensual Latin R&B side that I have not really gone to before. Working on ‘XOXA’ with El Alfa was a whole other vibe. He is a longtime friend and he is at the height of his career and just putting out great stuff and I feel it was no different with this single. The video was another level of crazy and us in character will for sure give fans and media something to talk about.”

Farruko’s last LP was 2019’s En Letra De Otro. He’s set to release a new album this year. “The concept behind Premium was that with the challenges of the pandemic I wanted to think outside the box and bring something that hasn’t been done before, and put out two very creatively different songs, musically and visually,” he said. “Premium is the gasoline that will take you on the road that will lead to my next album.”