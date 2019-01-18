×
Farruko Aims for Radio Domination With ‘Nadie’

The artist behind “Krippy Kush” returns with a svelte club single

“Nadie,” the new single from Puerto Rican rapper-singer Farruko, is a shrewd bid for commercial success. The track relies on the same streamlined pulse that elevated Anuel AA’s “Ella Quiere Beber” and Bad Bunny’s “Mia,” both major hits at Latin radio in the U.S. Programmers looking for a smooth transition into something new will find plenty to like in “Nadie:” an airy melody composed of a few blobs of synthesizer and a light, skipping beat.

After pivoting to embrace the rising Latin trap movement on his 2017 album TrapXficante — which included the crossover rap hit “Krippy Kush” — Farruko has returned to reggaeton on recent singles like “Baby,” with Amenazzy and Nicky Jam, and “Mujeres” with Mozart La Para. The singer has also been increasingly interested in reggaeton’s Jamaican antecedents. “Paz,” with El Micha, is a throwback reggae track, while “Inolvidable” is textbook dancehall — the remix features the Jamaican star Sean Paul.

Farruko’s steady barrage of singles has gradually helped raise his profile. He is a featured vocalist on Rvssian’s single “Ponle,” which is rising on Latin radio in the U.S. Even more successful is his guest turn on Pedro Capo’s “Calma” remix, which is being played over three million times a day on Spotify — it’s one of the most popular tracks on that platform’s global chart. The “Calma” remix and “Nadie” were both produced by Sharo Towers.

