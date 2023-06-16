Farruko Declares That ‘Everything’s Temporary’ With Spiritual Single ‘Pasajero’

Farruko is fully embracing his spiritual side with his new music. On Friday, he released his new spiritual single “Pasajero,” after premiering the religious track at Premios Tu Música Urbana.

“If I die tomorrow, I’ll take nothing/Everything is temporary, I want to enjoy life,” he sings in the chorus in Spanish. “Not for love nor for money does death stop itself/I learned that those things in life come and go.”

The Fernando Lugo-directed video follows Farruko — donning face art and designs on his beard — driving through an empty street as he sings the track’s optimistic lyrics. Farruko is then seen entering a glowing church where a choir of tattooed individuals sing along to his lyrics.

The track follows the release of “Esta Vida” with Marshmello and collaborations with Luis R. Conriquez and Gocho earlier this year. He’s set to feature “Pasajero” on an upcoming album expected later this year under his independent Carbon Fiber Music label. He started the new era of music with “Viaje” and “Pepas”-sampling “Nazareno” last year.

“Thanks [Premios Tu Música] to give me the platform to express myself through my art to honor God and the same time share a distinct message that not many places allow for the Christian community. Thank you,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday night.

Farruko spoke to Rolling Stone last year about redirecting his career to dedicate his craft to singing Christian music after having what he describes as a direct encounter with God that was "the most powerful thing that ever happened to me."

“I’m not here to impose a specific religion on people,” he said at the time. “I’m not here to sell religion. I’m just saying, ‘Look, I’m a human who was falling, who wasn’t doing the right thing. Now I got up and I’m strong, and you can, too.’”