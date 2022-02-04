Enrique Iglesias Drops New Video for ‘Te Fuiste’ With Myke Towers

Enrique Iglesias has dropped his new video for “Te Fuiste,” a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers off Iglesias’ latest LP Final Vol. 1.

Directed by Marlon Peña, the video for the pop ballad finds Iglesias delivering the single in scenic spots throughout Miami, while Towers appears in a much colder climates.

Rolling Stone spoke to Iglesias ahead of the release of his Final Vol. 1 in September 2021, with the singer discussing why he opted to recruit artists like Towers and Bad Bunny for the first installment of his (potentially) final album.

“I think urbano music has been at the forefront and that’s what’s kept Latin music, in many ways, so massive. These artists have been so good at it, and they’ve been putting out incredible music,” Iglesias said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with so many of them, and I personally started doing this with Wisin Y Yandel back in 2008. It was a little bit of an experiment, but that’s when I realized, ‘I have to get in the studio with people that come from different musical genres, and I need to get out of my comfort zone and see what happens.’ I remember being in the studio with them, and at some point, it really hit me, and I was like, ‘I get this.’ And that’s when I started doing more collaborations because that’s the only way I saw my music evolving.”

Iglesias continued, “Still, being able to do something that’s more pop, something that’s more urban, that’s what’s kept me spiritually and what’s kept me alive in terms of my enthusiasm for music. I like being uncomfortable In the studio. Take me somewhere else and let’s try everything.”