Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Announce 2020 Tour: This Is Not a Drill

For more than three decades, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin helped grow Spanish-language music from regional niche market to global phenomenon. Now, for the first time ever, the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum Latin pop legends will embark on a historic North American arena tour this fall. Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra will also appear as the opening act.

Produced by Live Nation, their tour will kick off September 5th in Phoenix and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami and more before wrapping October 30th in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12th at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.

Enrique Iglesias has released a handful of singles following his 2014 reggaeton megahit, “Bailando” featuring Gente De Zona, and 2015’s “El Perdon” with Nicky Jam. The Spanish singer-songwriter most recently dropped a salsa-trap collaboration with Y2K, bbno$ and Carly Rae Jepsen titled “Lalala.”

Ricky Martin enjoyed a busy 2019, as both Latin Grammys host and voice for social justice in his native Puerto Rico. The pop star’s most recent release was “Tiburones,” a ballad he wrote in solidarity with those who protested for government reform on the island last summer.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 Tour Dates

September 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 6 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

September 9 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

September 11 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 22 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

September 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 1 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 6 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 8 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 10 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

October 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 23 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 30 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena