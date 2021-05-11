Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin Plot Co-Headlining Fall Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are now set to embark on a co-headlining tour of North America this fall.

The pair were supposed to go on tour last year, but the dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new 26-date run features a handful of rescheduled shows — for which original tickets will be valid — as well as a slew of new dates.

The tour is set to kick off September 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and wrap November 20th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Supporting Iglesias and Martin on select dates throughout the tour will be rising Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is,” Martin said in a statement. “Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!”

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale May 14th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A limited number of premium tickets, which include transportation, pre-show hospitality and more, are also available via LaneOne.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Tour Dates

September 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 1 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center+

October 14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena+

October 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^+

November 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

November 6 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center^

November 7 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena^

November 10 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center^+

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena^+

November 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center^

November 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center^

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center^

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center^

November 20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

^rescheduled date

+with Sebastián Yatra