El Alfa Taps Peso Pluma for a Rap Verse on New Single ‘Plebada’

Peso Pluma continues his hot collab streak. On Thursday, El Alfa released his dembow single “Plebada,” featuring a fiery rap verse from the Mexican rising star, who continues to top multiple global charts.

The video splices clips of the two musicians dancing by a pool in the Dominican Republic and El Alfa and his friends riding motorcycles through New York City. In one repeating scene, El Alfa raps his verse in front of a masked mariachi trio.

“Rulay en Guadalajara/Tengo dos mexicana’ y no quiero dejarla’/Me las vo’a llevar pa’ Santo Domingo/Pa’ que conozcan los teteo’ los domingo’,” raps El Alfa, shouting out Peso’s birthplace. (In English: “Chilling in Guadalajara/I have two Mexican girls who I do’t want to leave/I’ll bring them to Santo Domingo/So they can see the teteo on Sundays.”)

El Alfa celebrated the release on his Instagram, writing, “Long live our culture! Latinos are dominating the world.”

The new release comes a few days after El Alfa announced his La Leyenda del Dembow tour across the U.S. stopping in cities like Los Angeles, Boston, and Orlando starting in mid-October. The musician released singles “Rico Feo” with Flow 28 and Polojoa, along with a collab with his two kids on “Abloh.”

“I feel incredibly happy about the global power of dembow right now,” he told Rolling Stone in November. “No one can imagine what I’ve had to go through to get where we are today, what we’ve had to go through. But I think my career shows that humility and wisdom go a long way.”

As for Peso Pluma, he currently holds the two top slots on the Billboard Global 200 chart thanks to “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabón Armado and “La Bebé” with Yng Lvcas. He recently joined Bizarrap for “Music Sessions, Vol. 55.” He also dropped solo single “Bye” in late May and worked with Eladio Carrión on “77.”