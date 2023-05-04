El Alfa’s Children Follow His Footsteps as They Join Dominican Star in ‘Abloh’ Video

El Alfa’s kids have some flow! On Thursday, the Dominican star released his single “Abloh,” which features rap verses from his two kids Fendi and Emanuel, who are credited as Big League Fendi and Man Serious on the track.

“Look at me my car/Bring me the dough,” rap Emanuel, 6, and Fendi, 9, on the track’s repeating chorus. “You wanna ride on my Virgil Abloh.”

The music video opens with the kids (and the dembow legend) walking out of a private jet and dancing in front of a bouncy house. Then, Alfa’s kids start dropping verses from atop a Rolls Royce and from inside the car as they’re captured dancing to the new song.

Alfa comes in with a verse about “working only for my kids,” and calling out fellow artists who neglect their kids.

“Their life is stable, education untouchable,” he raps in Spanish, later adding, “You’re breaking glasses in a VIP section while your kids are hungry at home.”

El Alfa celebrated the release on his Instagram, saying that working with his sons was “the most beautiful experience I’ve had in my life,” adding that he always dreamt of making a song with his kids.

“The happiness of a child has no price… Long live all the kids of the world,” he wrote.

Fendi shared an Instagram post alongside his younger brother, writing that he always "dreamed of being an artist." "It came true thanks to God, after asking my dad for three years," Fendi wrote.

The new track featuring his kids follows the release of “El Más Chingón” with Gordo, “Pichirry” with Kiko el Crazy, and “Helicoptero.” His last album came in 2022 with Sagitario, featuring smash hit “La Mamá de la Mamá.”

“I feel incredibly happy about the global power of dembow right now,” he told Rolling Stone in November. “No one can imagine what I’ve had to go through to get where we are today, what we’ve had to go through. But I think my career shows that humility and wisdom go a long way.”