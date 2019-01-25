Diplo Becomes Third Major Star to Co-Sign El Alfa on ‘TecnoBow’

The Dominican rapper El Alfa released another full-tilt dembow single on Friday. “TecnoBow” also features contributions from the producer Diplo, making him the third global star to collaborate with El Alfa in as many months. Diplo follows Cardi B, who teamed up with El Alfa for “Mi Mami” in November, and Bad Bunny, who recruited El Alfa for “La Romana,” which came out on X100PRE in December.

“TecnoBow” is in line with previous El Alfa releases like “Con Silenciador” and the “Suave” remix: Everything moves at a breakneck pace, sirens add a veneer of menace, and El Alfa delivers his lines with jackhammer force. The primary difference in “TecnoBow” is that some of the rapper’s vocals are smeared in autotune. This often makes El Alfa sound like a robot suffering from a dembow addiction.

Dominican dembow may be the next sound from the Caribbean to achieve a global following. “That music that El Alfa and Mozart La Para and all these guys are doing over there, that’s what’s popping right now,” said Tainy, who co-produced Bad Bunny and El Alfa’s “La Romana,” during an interview last month. “It feels like you’re on a vacation over there. The Dominican Republic has so much talent. They deserve that respect.”