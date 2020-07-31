RS Latin Music Picks: Week of July 27th

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Ed Maverick, Daniel Quién, “Nos Queda Mucho Dolor Por Recorrer”

Indie balladeer Ed Maverick, a.k.a. the Justin Vernon of Mexico, taps into the rich heritage of regional Mexican music for his forlorn acoustic single with Daniel Quién, “Nos Queda Mucho Dolor Por Recorrer” (or, “We Have a Lot of Pain Left to Go Through”). In the brand new video, directed by Hermann Neudert, a young woman grapples with a girl crush on her best friend. “It doesn’t matter how old you are or the generation that you’re from,” Ed explains. “While there are many things to experience, good and bad, it’s important to keep moving forward. More than a sad song, this is a song of encouragement.”

Maluma, “Hawái”

Colombian heartthrob Maluma stars in a soap opera all his own in new song, “Hawái.” Colored by a summertime sadness, the luxe new video was shot in Miami by renowned director Jessy Terrero, and the storyline written by Maluma — who acts out the unraveling of an addictive relationship. “Hawái” is the lead single from his upcoming studio album, Papi Juancho.

Vanessa Zamora, “Ayer”

Tijuana-born singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora lends her R&B heartbreak balladry a sumptuous, trip-hop touch in “Ayer.” Says Zamora of her new song: “Yesterday freezes the ephemeral longing to be with someone with whom you connect deeply, and even feel a past life connection, but for many reasons you could not be together. An ephemeral crush, a dream that is not projected into reality. But the hope that dreams and thoughts are the channel to connect.”

Ghetto Kumbé feat. Melanie, “Djabe”

Afro-Colombian futurists Ghetto Kumbé liberated their self-titled, full-length debut on Friday. An LP suffused with mysticism and mantras for global change, one of the many highlights is the hypnotic march of “Djabe,” featuring the enigmatic songstress Melanie.

Mariah Angeliq and Ñengo Flow, “Tócame”

A Latin trap queen rising, Mariah Angeliq pairs up with reggaeton veteran Ñengo Flow in the slow jam “Tócame.” It is the latest single from her new snack of an EP, Normal.

Flor de Toloache, “Our Love”

The all-woman mariachi group Flor de Toloache bring on the heartache in their bilingual, Motown-inspired ballad, “Our Love.”