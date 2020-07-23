 Dua Lipa Joins J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Tainy for New Song 'Un Día' - Rolling Stone
Hear Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s Surprise Song ‘Un Día’

Video features Úrsula Corberó, the star of Spanish TV series Money Heist

Suzy Exposito

English pop star Dua Lipa makes her first foray into the reggaeton pop universe in a new track with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy, titled “Un Día” (“One Day”).

In English and Spanish, Dua Lipa and Balvin share a call-and-response between estranged lovers; Bad Bunny enters the picture, giving voice to their fantasies of the future. “One day you’ll love me again,” Dua Lipa sings over a downtempo dembow. “One day you’ll realize I’m more than your lover/I’m your friend.”

Executive produced by NEON16, aka producers Tainy and Lex Borrero, “Un Día (One Day)” is coupled with a music video directed by Stillz. The new clip stars Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who plays gritty anti-heroine, Tokyo, in the Netflix series Money Heist.

The single is just the latest of many collaborative works between Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy. The three last collaborated on Balvin and Bad Bunny’s landmark 2019 EP, Oasis. Balvin and Tainy most recently joined forces in “Agua,” the Spanish-language theme song from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, which was released in March, became her first Number One album in the UK. Her album was also named on the shortlist for the 2020 Mercury Prize, the prestigious award honoring the year’s best LP by a British musician.

