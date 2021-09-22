Don Omar Throws Down on Explosive Reggaeton Anthem ‘Flow HP’ with Residente

The Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar is one of the most enduring figures in reggaeton, playing an integral role in shaping the genre over the decades. Now, he’s gearing up for the latest incarnation of his career as he works on new music, and he’s kicking things off with the blistering anthem “Flow HP.” With its stewing, high-voltage perreo beat, “Flow HP” takes things back to reggaeton’s old-school days and features searing verses from Residente.

In a press release, Don Omar explains that he wants his upcoming music to expose who he is as a performer and as a Puerto Rican. His pride is all over the video for the song, which shows him and Residente rapping in a warehouse with the island’s flag hanging behind them. Other markers of Puerto Rican identity, like voceteo sound systems, surface in different scenes. Residente shared that the song was about dropping “64 bars of rhymes each” and forgetting “about the easy hooks that the music industry looks for on a daily basis.” The video’s black and white aesthetic, as well as Don Omar’s repeated call of “hasta abajo,” are both reminders of the past classics he’s stacked up throughout the years as a celebrated industry veteran.

Don Omar was recently announced as one of the headliners for Vibra Urbana, Miami’s biggest Latin music festival, which is set to take place December 18 and 19. The artist is also rumored to have a blitzkrieg of tracks out soon as he prepares for a new project, and there’s been buzz around potential collaborations with artists like Maluma and Nio Garcia.