Don Omar’s ‘Let’s Get Crazy’ With Lil Jon Is a Delightful Blast From the Past

Reggaeton legend Don Omar has been busy in the studio over the last year. After releasing the hard-hitting rap banger “Flow HP” with Puerto Rican artist Residente in September 2021, he followed things up with a more playful and romantic track called “Soy Yo,” featuring longtime genre veteran Wisin and the Cuban duo Gente de Zona.

Don Omar is having even more fun on his latest offering: “Let’s Get Crazy” is a delightful throwback to mambo sounds that pulls in Lil Jon for an unexpected dose of energy, thanks to his signature ad-libs and call-outs. The song is a little different to the urbano styles that made Don a household name, but it’s a reminder of how he’s always drawn from rhythms across Latin America — salsa, bachata, and more — across his career. He updates the production with upbeat electronic blasts that bring the track into the present day.

The video, directed by Carlos Perez, is a vivid ode to old-school dance days, depicting Don Omar onstage singing to a party full of dancers. Several scenes showcase their moves and highlight the infectious brass arrangements and percussion in the song.

Don Omar has been teasing the track on social media for days. Last week, he shared a graphic that shows clips of the video playing on a retro-style television, hinting at the song’s fun throwback vibe.