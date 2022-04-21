Don Omar Steals the Bride in New Video With Gente de Zona and Wisin

Reggaeton pioneer Don Omar has spent decades making some of the genre’s biggest hits, and he’s still finding ways to bring new energy to his music. For his latest release, “Soy Yo,” he teams up with his fellow Puerto Rican veteran Wisin and with Cuban duo Gente de Zona, who help him charge the upbeat track with a celebratory spirit.

In the video, Don Omar plots an elaborate plan to run away with a woman who’s about to get married to someone else. He trades verses with Wisin, who recently announced he’s launching his final tour as part of the long-running duo Wisin Y Yandel, and Gente de Zona, who were featured on the 2021 Latin Grammy Song of the Year “Patria Y Vida.” “I am enjoying this stage where I am collaborating with colleagues with whom I had not worked before,” Don Omar (real name William Rivera) said in a release. “I feel like it was a meeting of a group of friends who worked and had a lot of fun doing what we are passionate about: music.”

Wisin said he immediately jumped on the opportunity to work with Don Omar again, explaining that he “didn’t hesitate when William called me to be part of this song, he is my brother, and he knows it.” Gente de Zona shared that they had always wanted to work with Don Omar and that “a great friendship has arisen from this song.”

Last year, Don Omar showed off his rap skills on “Flow HP,” a hard-hitting collaboration with Residente that was made up of 64 unrelenting bars between the two of them. Don Omar will be one of the headliners at Vibra Urbana, a two-day Latin music festival that’s coming to Las Vegas starting on April 30.