Hear DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna, Selena Gomez on All-Star Reggaeton Song ‘Taki Taki’

During a banner year for EDM and Latin pop collaborations, DJ Snake is the latest producer to connect with artists of the Latin American music diaspora. “I wanted to make a reggaeton hit,” DJ Snake explained to Billboard on Thursday of “Taki Taki.” He initially sent the track to Ozuna, but says he decided last-minute to add a feminine touch.

“Ozuna crushed it,” DJ Snake explained, “but I wanted more females on the record” — thus prompting him to enlist Latina pop queens Cardi B and Selena Gomez for the track. The result is an effervescent burst of personalities — Puerto Rican heartthrob Ozuna flaunts his swagger in Spanish, while both Cardi B and Gomez light it up with bilingual witticisms of their own. DJ Snake first teased the collaboration in August, by tweeting a photo of four directors’ chairs — plus a tiny chair for Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture — with the stars’ names sewn on them.

DJ Snake has hinted at a new album coming later this year. It would be the follow-up to his 2016 album Encore, featuring Justin Bieber and Skrillex, which debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 200.