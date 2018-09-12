Dillon Francis Drops Radiant New Video for “White Boi” Featuring Lao Ra

Los Angeles DJ-producer Dillion Francis released a video for his new single, “White Boi,” featuring vocals by Colombian pop singer Lao Ra. Sung in both English and Spanish, “White Boi” is one of a few bilingual cuts from Francis’ upcoming album, Wut Wut. The album follows Francis’ 2014 debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule.

“This is an ode to the white boys in my life and how exotic and endearing they are to me,” says Lao Ra of the song, which she co-wrote with Francis. Directed by Allie Avital, the video captures the radiance of the Dominican Republic, where Lao Ra and her all-ages crew dance blithely from street to street. Low-key as ever, Francis can be spotted in several scenes: playing dominoes, sitting by the poolside, or with a giant macaw perched on his shoulder. “No entiende mi Spanglish, but you can read my body language,” Lao Ra sings with a wink.

“This record is really special to me because it’s one of the few songs on my album that’s in both English and Spanish,” said Francis in a press release. “I think Dillon loved the fact that he was a white boy himself,” says Lao Ra. “The song might be about something else tho’, but that’s for you to find out.”

Executive produced by Mexican EDM pioneer Toy Selectah, Wut Wut also features collaborations with other Latin dynamos like Fuego, Residente and iLe. Wut Wut is due for release September 28th.