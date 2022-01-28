Argentine Singer Diego Verdaguer Dead at 70 of Covid Complications

Diego Verdaguer — the romantic Argentine singer behind tracks “Volveré,” “Voy a Conquistarte,” and “La Ladrona” — died on Thursday, his family informed fans on Twitter. Argentinian outlet Agencia EFE reported that his death was due to complications with Covid-19.

“With absolute sadness, we inform his friends and fans, that our beloved Diego left his beautiful body to continue his journey and creativity in eternal life,” his family wrote on social media. “The entire family is submerged in this pain. We appreciate your understanding in these difficult times.”

Although Verdaguer did not speak publicly about his stance on Covid-19 and the vaccine, his wife, Amanda Miguel, has tweeted anti-vaccination sentiments in the pact, claiming in 2020 that the vaccine was “possibly” laced with Covid and included a microchip. She also shared an article that tied the push for vaccinations to nationalist propaganda.

Verdaguer was known for his over-the-top lyrics about romance, his danceable cumbias, and occasional rancheras. The singer married his fellow singer, Miguel, after they met in the Seventies when she joined his group Mediterránea. Last year, the couple released a greatest hits album titled ¡Toda Una Vida! De Exitos, which included rerecordings of songs such as her “Castillos” and “Él Me Mintió,” along with “Para Mañana” with their daughter Ana Victoria, who is also a singer.

Sharing a photo of Verdaguer holding her newborn, Victoria wrote, “Daddy, thank you for everything who you are and what you gave us. I’m eternally grateful. This image will always remain in my heart.”

As a soloist, Verdaguer released 15 studio albums, including his debut Volveré in 1976, which featured his standout track of the same name. The song would later be re-recorded by several artists, including K-Paz de la Sierra, who made the track a duranguense staple in the early 2000s.

His 1981 LP Estoy Vivo included hits such as “La Ladrona,” “Creo Solamente en Ti,” and “Corazón de Papel.” Beloved in Mexico, Verdaguer also recorded rancheras-filled LP Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas, produced by Joan Sebastian, along with a sequel of the same name in 2015.

On Jan. 24, just days before his death, his wife Miguel shared a post promoting a co-headlining Toda Una Vida tour with Verdaguer this year. Sharing some throwback photos, she wrote, “We’ve grown together, have been witnesses to both failures and success, I think the secret to our marriage is our need to make sure everything continues to work. We’re lucky to have found each other, Diego.”

Meanwhile, just two hours before his family addressed his death, he shared a similar sweet message about his wife on Twitter, writing that he’d “never get tired” of dedicating his track “La Ladrona” to her: “You are and will always be the thief who stole my heart.”