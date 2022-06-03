De La Ghetto, Rauw Alejandro Throw World’s Most Fashionable House Party in ‘Loco Por Perrearte (Remix)’ Video

Reggaeton veteran De La Ghetto dropped the endlessly catchy “Loco Por Perrearte” back in March and now, he’s enlisted dancing sensation Rauw Alejandro for the high-energy remix. It’s not their first time working together — the pair linked up back in 2020 for the smash hit “Suave Rico”— and their latest collaboration shows them playing off each other’s voices on the upbeat track.

The video, directed by the Argentinian filmmaker Martín Seipel and produced by the Miami-based production house Motion Haze, follows the two of them as they serve looks in a lavish mansion and basically turn the visuals into a men’s loungewear ad. De La Ghetto recently joined Rauw Alejandro on tour, and their close-knit friendship comes through in the visual.

“Since the very beginning, Rauw and I have had a wonderful professional and personal relationship,” De La Ghetto said in a statement. “I am super thrilled to have him on the remix, we had a fun time recording it and creating the video, and I think that our fans are going to love it.”

Rauw shared that he first heard “Loco Por Perrearte” during the tour and instantly fell in love with it. ““As a kid I listened to the music of De La Ghetto, his R&B and reggaeton inspired me in my beginnings. When I heard ‘Loco Por Perrearte’ I was backstage, changing my clothes in the middle of the show . . . I went out on stage and told Geezy, ‘I have to be on that remix,” he said in a statement.

Rauw recently wrapped up his World Tour, which kicked off in July 2021. The superstar, who was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone in February, also dropped his EP Trap Cake Vol. 2 this year.