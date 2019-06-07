Puerto Rican Punks Dávila 666 Drop First Song in Five Years, ‘Huesos Viejos’

In a time when Puerto Rican music is more popular than ever — more specifically, that of urbano superstars like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Ozuna — reviving a rock band seems like a hard sell. But this summer, beloved Boricua punks Dávila 666 are up for a challenge.

“We felt it was time to wake the beast up and play some rock ‘n’ roll,” vocalist-bassist AJ Dávila tells Rolling Stone. “We missed playing music with each other, and also for the Children of Darkness.”

Back with their first release in five years, Los Dávilas served a grungy, deep-fried garage pop track on Friday, called “Huesos Viejos,” or “Old Bones.” It is the lead single off their upcoming album, Que Viva El Veneno, which means Long Live Poison, out later this year via In the Red Records — the L.A. label whose roster includes cult acts like the Thee Oh Sees, King Khan & BBQ Show, Black Lips and Vivian Girls.

À la Ramones, AJ and his five bandmates all share the same last name: Sir Charles on vocals, Gigi and Johnny Otis on guitar, the Latin Snake on drums and Panda on percussions. Although the band went on hiatus in 2011, they still had one album near-cooked to completion — eight years later, that would become Que Viva El Veneno. The band first teased their new material earlier this year, with two shows in San Juan’s Santurce neighborhood.

“We played two reunion shows in January and they were sold out,” adds Dávila. “Reggaeton is a big part of our lives — we’re from Puerto Rico. Urban music is its own world, but for us it’s punk rock! We don’t follow trends, we do our own thing like always.”

Prior to their reunion, the band members spent several years in other projects. Sir Charles helped found the Puerto Rican hip-hop trio Fuete Billete, while AJ kickstarted Terror Amor — a collaborative pan-Latinx LP featuring cult artists across the Latin alternative spectrum, from queer pop hero Álex Anwandter to Mercedes Oller of Las Robertas. Still, the Dávilas couldn’t help but seek each other out once more. “The first rehearsal felt and sounded incredible,” says AJ. “Better than ever, honestly!”

Davila 666 will kick off their U.S. reunion tour July 7th at the Burger Boogaloo festival in Oakland, CA.

Dávila 666 U.S. Tour Dates

July 7th — Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo 2019

July 10th — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

July 11th — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

July 12th — San Diego, CA @ Soda Barth

July 13th — Tijuana, MX @ Club Paradise

July 22nd — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

July 23rd — Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

July 25th — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

July 26th — Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

July 27th — Washington DC @ DC9 Nightclub

July 28th — NYC @ Rough Trade NYC