Danna Paola Is Ready to ‘Conquer New Hearts’ as She Plots First-Ever U.S. Tour

Danna Paola is bringing her pop power to the United States for the first time. Rolling Stone can exclusively announce that the Mexican pop star will embark on her 10-stop XT4S1S Tour later this year.

“I can’t be happier and more excited about this news,” Paola tells Rolling Stone. “Bringing my music live for the first time to the U.S. is a dream come true and it is a very big door for me at this time of my career.”

Paola will kick off her tour in San Jose on Aug. 11 before making stops in cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City. “The shows will be unique for these venues, and we have surprises,” she adds. “I can’t wait to meet all my fans and conquer new hearts with my music.”

The new tour is named after her viral single “XT4S1S,” which she dropped last year. Among her recent releases are “1Trago” this year, along with her collab with New Hope Club “Know Me Too Well” and “Mexico” with Ne-Yo.

“[‘XT4S1S’] opened up a new panorama for me where there are no rules,” Paola told Rolling Stone last fall. “I believe today my drive as an artist, and my drive to continue to create music, is to experiment, and to make music that connects with my five senses.”

Paola started her career as a child star on telenovelas in the early 2000s, later launching her pop career with the teen pop album Danna Paola in 2012. She’s since dropped mature LPs Sie7e+ and K.O. in 2020 and 2021, respectively. She’s also working on a new record.

“It’s super electronic pop. I’m playing with house music, techno, R&B, funk, and bringing those mixes of experimental pop into Spanish,” she said. “I’m in this rebel moment where I’m not going to follow the rules. It’s refreshing to reinvent myself, to be reborn, and I’m more sure about what I want to do than ever before.”

Aug. 11 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Aug. 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Aug. 19 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 24 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 8 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 9 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Sept. 15 – Pheonix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

Sept. 16 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia