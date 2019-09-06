Dan Warner, Grammy Award-Winning Guitarist, Has Died

Dan Warner — a Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer and songwriter — has died, Billboard reports. The cause of death has not been released.

Born and raised in South Florida, Warner recorded with a wide range of artists, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Barry Gibb, Gloria Estafan, Celine Dion, Pink, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Julio Iglesias, Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, Chris Cornell, Ziggy Marley, Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton, as the Recording Academy notes. He also cowrote with Enrique Iglesias and Lil Wayne.

“There are no words to describe our sadness. We have lost an extraordinary friend, member, and music maker too soon,” President/CEO of the Latin Recording Academy Gabriel Abaroa Jr. said in a statement via the Recording Academy. “His music, craft, and legacy will live on through his work, the lives he touched, and the creators he inspired. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and daughter along with his countless friends during this difficult time.”

Warner won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop album for his work on Alejandro Sanz’s 2009 LP, Paraíso Express. He also garnered an additional four Latin Grammys for his contributions to Paraíso Express, Calle 13’s Entren Los Que Quieran, Amaury Gutiirrez’s Sesiones Intimas, Diego Torres’ Distinto.

He recently contributed to Marc Anthony’s Opus, Kany Garcia’s Contra el Viento, Sebastian Yatra’s Fantasia and Maluma’s F.A.M.E.

“I’m very sad with this news, part of my soul breaks that good and talented people leave like this,” Columbian musician Juanes tweeted of his fellow Grammy winner in Spanish. “Just yesterday I had chatted with him in a WhatsApp group … A hug to all your family and close friends.”