Song You Need to Know: Dalex and Rafa Pabón’s ‘Pa Mí’ Remix

Dalex and Rafa Pabón’s “Pa Mí” is the latest single to benefit from the ensemble-remix treatment that has boosted recent hits like Nio García, Casper Mágico and Darell’s “Te Boté,” El Alfa’s “Suave” and Alex Rose’s “Toda.”

In the original “Pa Mí,” Dalex sings with stirring force about romantic fixation, sounding possessive to the point of anguish, while Rafa Pabón’s tone is uncaring, removed from it all. Dimelo Flow, who also produces for the singer and hit-writer Justin Quiles, is responsible for the beat, a simple but handsome loop.

The remix contains additional contributions from Khea, Sech, Cazzu, Feid and Lenny Tavarez. The guys take turns boasting about wooing a woman away from a former lover, taking their cues from Dalex and Pabón. But Cazzu sounds like she’s having more fun, rapping playfully and singing flirtatious lines in an airy tone. She was a star guest on the “Toda” remix, and she shines again here.

“Pa Mí” first came out on the La Nueva Ola EP last year. The remix arrived earlier this month.