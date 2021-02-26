 Reggaeton Star Daddy Yankee Drops New Song 'Problema' - Rolling Stone
Daddy Yankee Returns With New Single ‘Problema’

Track marks reggaeton star’s first solo offering of 2021

Jon Blistein

Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has released a new single, “Problema,” via El Cartel Records/Republic/Universal.

“Problema” boasts a beat of thundering kick drums and skipping snares topped by a smattering of squeaking synths. The song is capped off, of course, by an outsized hook from Daddy Yankee, who lets his voice wail like a siren on the refrain’s titular word: “Esa gata es problema, problema/Ella siempre es el tema/Tú eres un problema, problema.”

“Problema” arrives with an eye-popping music video directed by Marlon P. The clip finds Daddy Yankee performing the song on a variety of elaborate and colorful sets, surrounded by a marching band or an array of costumed dancers.

“Problema” marks Daddy Yankee’s first solo single of 2021. Last year, the musician released a string of singles, including “Don Don,” with Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi, “Bésame” with Play-N-Skillz and Zion and Lennox, and “Definitivamente” with Sech.

