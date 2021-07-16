Daddy Yankee, Myke Towers, and Jhay Cortez Party in a Vampire Underworld on Surprise Track ‘Súbele El Volumen’

Daddy Yankee has enlisted the up-and-coming Puerto Rican rappers Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez for “Súbele El Volumen,” an upbeat reggaeton track he co-produced with his frequent collaborators DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz.

Daddy Yankee teased the collaboration for fans on his Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the three artists together and writing, “What do you say, release 12 a.m.?”

“Súbele El Volumen” is designed for the dancefloor; the lyrics revolve around a woman who’s trying to get over a recent heartbreak by drowning her sorrows during an epic night out. Over a syncopating beat dotted with wavy electronic flourishes, all three rappers encourage her to forget her woes by turning up the volume and losing herself in the music. In the video — directed by Marlon Peña and shot in the Santurce area San Juan, Puerto Rico — they party at an underworld-style club with a few mysterious ladies, one of whom reveals a menacing pair of vampire fangs as she approaches Daddy Yankee at the end.

Towers and Cortez have both been riding career highs recently and attracting more fans: Towers released his first album Lyke Mike in the spring, while Cortez joined Bad Bunny on the smash “Dákiti” last October and performed alongside him at the 2021 Grammys. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, has seen his hit “Problema” amass 616 million streams since its release in February. He performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America earlier this year.