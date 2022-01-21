Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anuel AA, and More Headline 2022 Baja Beach Fest

Reggaetón, Latin trap, and corridos tumbados are coming to Rosarito Beach in August. On Friday, Baja Beach Fest announced the star-studded lineup for its two-weekend festival, which features the likes of Maluma, Banda MS, and Daddy Yankee.

Returning as a headliner is Anuel AA, who’ll headline the musical event’s first night, along with “Pepas” king Farruko. Banda MS will bring the Sinaloense vibes as it headlines day two alongside Wisin y Yandel. Closing out the festival will be Maluma and Daddy Yankee on day three.

The festival — held over the weekends of Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21 this year — will also see the likes of Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, and Tokischa on Friday, Sech, Jhay Cortez, and Arcangel on Saturday, and Natti Natasha, Jowell & Randy, and Lunay on Sunday.

“We’ll see you at the beach this summer!” the festival wrote on Instagram. “We’re ready to make history.”

Banda MS and Cano will be the first regional Mexicano acts to join the festival, which has seen rap, reggaetón, and Latin trap artists in the past.

Presale tickets for the festival sold out in December, but more tickets to the festival have been made available following the lineup announcement.

Last year, Ozuna and J Balvin headlined the festival, alongside Anuel AA. Cardi B and Bad Bunny were on the lineup in 2019.