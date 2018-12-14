Watch Cuco’s Goofy New Video for ‘CR-V’

After surviving a devastating car accident while on tour in October, Chicano indie pop star Cuco slides back into the limelight with a euphoric new video for his 2018 single, “CR-V,” off his 2018 EP, Chiquito.

Filmed in an unnamed high school in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter reproduced his high school graduation, in which he is the recipient of his dream car — not a Ferrari, nor a Jaguar, but a gray, highly inoffensive Honda CR-V. “I look like a mom in my CR-V/Flexin’ on your friends in my CR-V,” sings Cuco, donning baby blue and pink graduation robes as he drives donuts around the school’s basketball court. Set to a trap beat and blissed-out toy piano synths, Cuco’s signature quirk shines though. (And just in case you’re wondering: the song was not sponsored by Honda.)

Cuco sustained multiple injuries in the crash this past fall, forcing him to cancel many of his tour dates in 2018. Scheduled for February —in honor of Valentine’s Day — Cuco’s comeback tour will kick off February 12th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. He is also booked for next year’s All Points East festival in London, as well as Primavera Sound in Barcelona. His upcoming full-length debut is slated for release in 2019.

Cuco Winter Tour 2019

February 12 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

February 13 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

February 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

February 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

February 16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency