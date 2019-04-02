Cuco Unveils New Single ‘Hydrocodone,’ Announces North American Tour

A drowsy surf-and-blues lullaby, Cuco’s latest track begs a little background information: in October 2018, the singer-songwriter and his band just narrowly survived a car accident while on tour in Tennessee . Cuco suffered from a number of injuries,which not only forced him to cancel his tour, but remain isolated in bedrest for months. Named after the severe pain medication he relied on in those lonely months, “Hydrocodone” is less of a sun-soaked acid trip than his previous songs, and more of a sobering IV drip for anyone feeling left out and broken hearted. “[I’m] ecstatic to put this song out after two years of working on it,” said Cuco in a press release, “having finished it on my headphones in the hotel room, off Hydrocodone post-surgery, recovering from our accident. Hope you enjoy it.”

Along with the new track, Cuco has announced that he and his tenacious band will get back on the road this summer, spanning the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The tour kicks off June 17th in Washington, D.C. and ends July 27th in his hometown of Los Angeles. Tickets are available via pre-sale April 3rd at 10am local time; general ticket sales begin this Friday, April 5th.

Cuco North American Tour Dates

June 17 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street

June 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 21 – Dover, NY @ Firefly Festival

June 22 – Monterrey, MX @ Machaca Festival

June 25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

June 26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

June 27 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

June 29 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown

July 2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

July 3 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

July 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

July 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunset Station

July 19 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

July 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

July 21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

July 24 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim

July 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

July 26 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

July 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo