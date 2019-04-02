Cuco Unveils New Single ‘Hydrocodone,’ Announces North American Tour

A drowsy surf-and-blues lullaby, Cuco’s latest track begs a little background information: in October 2018, the singer-songwriter and his band just narrowly survived a car accident while on tour in Tennessee
. Cuco suffered from a number of injuries,which not only forced him to cancel his tour, but remain isolated in bedrest for months. Named after the severe pain medication he relied on in those lonely months, “Hydrocodone” is less of a sun-soaked acid trip than his previous songs, and more of a sobering IV drip for anyone feeling left out and broken hearted. “[I’m] ecstatic to put this song out after two years of working on it,” said Cuco in a press release, “having finished it on my headphones in the hotel room, off Hydrocodone post-surgery, recovering from our accident. Hope you enjoy it.”
Along with the new track, Cuco has announced that he and his tenacious band will get back on the road this summer, spanning the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The tour kicks off June 17th in Washington, D.C. and ends July 27th in his hometown of Los Angeles. Tickets are available via pre-sale April 3rd at 10am local time; general ticket sales begin this Friday, April 5th.
Cuco North American Tour Dates
June 17 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street
June 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
June 21 – Dover, NY @ Firefly Festival
June 22 – Monterrey, MX @ Machaca Festival
June 25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
June 26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
June 27 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
June 29 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown
July 2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
July 3 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
July 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
July 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunset Station
July 19 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
July 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
July 21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
July 24 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim
July 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
July 26 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
July 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo