Cuco, Jean Carter Talk Bad Romance in New Song ‘Bossa No Sé’

SoCal singer-songwriter Cuco has dropped a new track titled “Bossa No Sé.” Featuring hip-hop newcomer Jean Carter, it is the second single off Cuco’s major label debut, due for release via Interscope in June.

Blending flutters of bossa nova guitar with cutting trap beats, “Bossa No Sé” — a wordplay on the Spanish phrase “no sé,” or “I don’t know” — sees the 20-year-old alchemize genres into a brilliant hybrid, which we’ll unofficially dub trap-icalia. The otherwise saccharine melody is offset by Cuco and Carter’s downcast verses, steeped in both Brazilian saudade and boyish melodrama. “You broke my heart/But I’m also so obsessed with you,” sings Cuco in the chorus: “I don’t know if I love you/I don’t know if I hate you.”

The song follows the melancholic single “Hydrocodone,” which will also feature on Cuco’s upcoming LP. After a brief festival run in the U.K. and Spain, Cuco and his band will kick off his North American tour June 16th in Washington D.C.

Cuco Summer 2019 Tour Dates

May 26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

May 29 – June 2 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 16 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street*^

June 17 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street *^

June 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*^

June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*^

June 21 – Dover, NY @ Firefly Festival

June 22 – Monterrey, MX @ Machaca Festival

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*^

June 25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement*^

June 26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House*^

June 27 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*^

June 29 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House*^

July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre*^

July 2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater*^

July 3 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory*^

July 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*^

July 6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s*^

July 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunset Station*^

July 8 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey*^

July 17 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall*^#

July 18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater%#

July 19 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater %#

July 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue%#

July 21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

July 24 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim%+

July 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soma%#+

July 26 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater%+

July 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo %+

* = w/ Triathalon

^ = w/ Victor Internet

# = w/ Niña

% = w/ UMI

+ = w/ YourGrandparents