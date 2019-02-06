Cuco, Dillon Francis Team Up on New Bilingual Love Ballad ‘Fix Me’

Chicano indie-pop star Cuco joined forces with electronic producer Dillon Francis to release their new track, “Fix Me.” The two debuted the track on Wednesday, via Zane Lowe’s World Record show on Beats 1.

In true sad- boy fashion, Cuco begs his crush for a shot at love in both English and Spanish — and though he may be fragile, he warns, he’s willing to front all the cutesy texts and FaceTime calls he can to win her heart. The lyric video sees Cuco and Francis, molded like G.I. Joe dolls, cruise a desertscape atop toy Hummers decked with flowers. After being blown to smithereens, the plastic soldiers are delicately touched up with superglue. “‘Fix Me’ is a different piece from what I’m used to making but I’m really excited about it,” said Cuco in a press release. “I feel like it embodies a lot of how I feel a lot and how my love life goes.”

A staunchly D.I.Y. artist-producer, Cuco’s not usually one to share the mixing board; yet Francis retains Cuco’s signature dream-trap styling, while lending it a cool, ambient wash —and a fleeting sample from a Souls of Mischief’s 1993 song, “Cabfare.” Francis discussed the making of the song on Wednesday’s broadcast. “[Cuco] and I are both easygoing people and we’re down for whatever,” he told Lowe. “I have this playlist I make called Surf’s Up, and Cuco was like, ‘Whoa this is all music I listen to!’ Coming off of the Spanish album, this was a good song to go off of.”

Set for the week of Valentine’s Day, Cuco’s coastal California tour will kick off February 12th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Dillon Francis is currently touring the U.S. and Canada alongside fellow EDM superstar Alison Wonderland.