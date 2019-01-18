Song You Need to Know: Crudo Means Raw, ‘Maria’

Last year, Crudo Means Raw reached Number One on Spotify’s viral chart in Colombia with “La Mitad De La Mitad.” The track’s appeal was immediate — a slippery, live-sounding bass line rubbed against sharp, terse raps — and widespread: When Crudo Means Raw posted a screenshot of Spotify’s chart on Instagram, J Balvin was among those offering congratulations in the comments, writing “Felicidades Fercho!”

Crudo Means Raw’s newest single, “Maria,” is even better than the last one. Like “La Mitad De La Mitad, “Maria” revolves around a fluid, funky bass line that is unusually dynamic when compared to the low-end in many mainstream hits. That wobbly bass is simple but ruthlessly effective; “Maria” pops out of the speakers. The track also benefits from a beautiful bridge that suggests Sixties psychedelia, a digression into the strangest wing of the Beach Boys’ discography. Before you get lost in the cloud of harmony, Crudo Means Raw brings back the fierce beat, and before you feel ready to leave that behind, he ends the song at just 2:36. That early exit leaves the listener only one option: Play it again.

“Maria” is from Crudo Means Raw’s latest mixtape, released December 21.