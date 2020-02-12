Watch Combo Chimbita Play With Fire in New ‘Revelación (Candela)’ Video

As part of Latin indie rock’s new wave of mad scientists, Combo Chimbita is a hard act to emulate. They turn up the heat in their latest single, “Revelación (Candela).” The song is featured in their sophomore LP Ahomale, which was named one of Rolling Stone’s Best Latin Albums of 2019.

Fronted by vocalist Carolina Oliveros, the Brooklyn-based band specialize in their own blend of tropical psychedelia, accented by surfy guitar licks and Afro-Caribbean percussions. Producer Daniel Schlett (the War on Drugs, Modest Mouse) ramps up the mysticism in “Revelación (Candela),” or “Revelation (Candle),” ensuring that the impact of Oliveros’ shamanic rock howl is felt well beyond the physical plane. Co-directed by Dior Rodriguez and Dexter Brierley, the new video follows the band as they dance in the woods and carry out a mysterious ritual by fire.

“Fire refers to the impulse of life!” writes Oliveros. “The fire symbolizes life itself — in not ceasing to stoke that fire and not extinguish it. Fire is the strength, intensity and hope of living. Fire takes away the bad but also gives way to a life — germination of life.”

Combo Chimbita will kick off their North American tour this week with their first-ever performances in Mexico, including a stop at the Bahidorá Festival in Estacas. The band will visit 12 major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, with additional stops in Toronto and Montreal, Canada.

Combo Chimbita 2020 Tour Dates

February 13 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks

February 15 – Estacas, Mexico – Bahidorá Festival

February 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico – C3 Stage

February 23 – Seattle, WA – The Laser Dome at The Pacific Science Center

February 24 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

February 27 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

February 28 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

February 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

March 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

March 11 – Indianapolis, IN – The Jazz Kitchen

March 12 – Chicago, IL – Hideout

March 13 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

March 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

March 15 – Toronto, Canada – Monarch Tavern

March 16 – Montreal, Canada – Bar Le Ritz PDB

March 19 – New Haven, CT – The State House

April 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Memorial Center