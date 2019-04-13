Coachella 2019: DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna, Selena Gomez Perform Surprise ‘Taki Taki’

French artist-producer DJ Snake lit up Coachella’s Outdoor Theater on Friday night — and we’re not just talking the pyrotechnics. The DJ closed out his hour-long set by inviting Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez onstage to perform their 2018 reggaeton hit, “Taki Taki.”

Ozuna opened the track by singing his previous collaborative smash hit, 2018’s “Te Boté (Remix).” But the Puerto Rican-Dominican superstar was swiftly joined by Cardi B, who supplied zippy rhymes in both English and Spanish. DJ Snake eventually called Selena Gomez to the stage, prompting the four to break out into dance — as Selenators and other late night festivalgoers duly recorded their moves. “We’re making history right now!” declared DJ Snake.

Cardi B had performed at last year’s Coachella, just three months prior to giving birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. This year the rapper became the first female solo artist to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Gomez has enjoyed a winning streak as a feature artist, first with 2018’s “Taki Taki,” and then opposite J Balvin in 2019’s “I Can’t Get Enough.” But the 26-year-old pop star has not performed live in almost a year; she was last seen onstage with close friend Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour in May 2018. This was her first-ever performance at Coachella.

Ozuna is currently plotting the release of his upcoming album, Nibiru, reportedly out later this month during Billboard Latin Music Week. This was the reggaeton star’s first Coachella performance as well.