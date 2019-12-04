 Hear CNCO Cover Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' in Spanglish - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Billie Eilish to Release Live Album Recorded at Third Man Records Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Hear CNCO Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ in Spanglish

Latin pop heartthrobs make a memorable crossover moment in new single

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: CNCO perform during the TIDAL's 5th Annual TIDAL X Benefit Concert TIDAL X Rock The Vote At Barclays Center - Show at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL )

Latin pop heartthrobs CNCO make a memorable crossover moment with new cover of Billie Eilish hit, "Bad Guy"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this fall, pan-Latino pop stars CNCO flaunted their international cool with their latest EP, Que Quiénes Somos. On Wednesday, they further that mission with a cover of Billie Eilish’s Grammy-nominated smash, “Bad Guy.”

Recorded inside New York City’s historic Electric Lady Studios, the song opens with grooving strums of acoustic guitar and retro, bossa nova percussions. In a devil-may-care mélange of English and Spanish, the boys keep all gender pronouns intact — then turn the tables mid-song to reveal that the bad guy is, in fact, a girl — and she’s a total maneater. “Ella está buena/pero ella bien mala,” they sing of her. “Seguro esto está sufriendo/Pero es lo que me gusta,” they add, which in English means, “I’m sure this is suffering, but I like it.”

“We have so many non-Spanish speaking fans,” 22-year-old Richard Camacho told Rolling Stone in July. “We had to add our Spanish into [the music]… It just became very Spanglish, as we’re all kind of Spanglish now.”

The brand new cover was released in tandem with an earthy rendition of their 2016 hit, “Primera Cita,” which featured in their debut album of the same name. Both tracks were premiered exclusively on Spotify today; listen below.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.