Hear CNCO Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ in Spanglish

Earlier this fall, pan-Latino pop stars CNCO flaunted their international cool with their latest EP, Que Quiénes Somos. On Wednesday, they further that mission with a cover of Billie Eilish’s Grammy-nominated smash, “Bad Guy.”

Recorded inside New York City’s historic Electric Lady Studios, the song opens with grooving strums of acoustic guitar and retro, bossa nova percussions. In a devil-may-care mélange of English and Spanish, the boys keep all gender pronouns intact — then turn the tables mid-song to reveal that the bad guy is, in fact, a girl — and she’s a total maneater. “Ella está buena/pero ella bien mala,” they sing of her. “Seguro esto está sufriendo/Pero es lo que me gusta,” they add, which in English means, “I’m sure this is suffering, but I like it.”

“We have so many non-Spanish speaking fans,” 22-year-old Richard Camacho told Rolling Stone in July. “We had to add our Spanish into [the music]… It just became very Spanglish, as we’re all kind of Spanglish now.”

The brand new cover was released in tandem with an earthy rendition of their 2016 hit, “Primera Cita,” which featured in their debut album of the same name. Both tracks were premiered exclusively on Spotify today; listen below.