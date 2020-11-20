CNCO Nod to ‘NSync in ‘Mis Ojos Lloran Por Ti’ Video

Shortly after they paid homage to New Kids On the Block with their video for “Tan Enamorados,” CNCO dropped the new single “Mis Ojos Lloran Por Ti,” with a clip nodding to ‘NSync.

“Mis Ojos Lloran Por Ti” is a cover of Puerto Rican rapper Big Boy and Angel Lopez’s 1996 hit. The video replicates ‘NSync’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart” from the boy band’s self-titled 1997 debut. Directed by Carlos Perez, the video features CNCO dancing in synchronized movements in white T-shirts and black slacks, posing for the camera in front of a backdrop.

“Mis Ojos Lloran Por Ti” is the second single from the band’s upcoming third album, Déjà Vu. A release date has yet to be announced, but the 13-track LP reimagines songs while dipping into nostalgia from the last few decades. It’s currently available for preorder.

CNCO will debut “Tan Enamorados” live at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26th in New York City. In August, they performed “Beso” at the 2020 VMAs, where they were nominated for Best Group and Best Choreography. They took home the Best Quarantine performance for their MTV Unplugged at Home session.