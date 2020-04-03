 CNCO, Natti Natasha Play Ball in New 'Honey Boo' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'In My Room' With Steve Earle Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

CNCO, Natti Natasha Play Ball in Flirty New ‘Honey Boo’ Video

Latino teen sensations match up with Dominican superstar in summery new track

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Is it summer yet? While young people worldwide stay cooped up in quarantine, CNCO and Natti Natasha live out their dreams of playing in the sunshine in the new video for “Honey Boo.” 

A sticky reggaeton-pop fusion, “Honey Boo” is the lead single off CNCO’s upcoming third album and was written by all five members — alongside Patrick Ingunza and co-producers Daniel Rondon and Rafael Rodru. The Joaquin Cambre-directed visual was filmed in Puerto Rico and follows the crew of Latin pop superstars as they shoot hoops, play pool and unwind in the tropical air. “Honey boo/Nadie tiene más sex appeal que tu/Y por donde pasas eres el boom,” sing the guys as they trail a confident Natti. “Honey boo/Nobody has more sex appeal than you/And wherever you go, you are the boom.”

CNCO most recently performed at the world’s only urban music awards show, Premios Tu Música Urbano, where they were dubbed Top Duo or Group. Natti Natasha was one of the biggest winners that night and took home three awards for Top Female Artist, Best Song (Female) and Best Album (Female).

The Latino answer to the 21st-century boy band craze, CNCO released their breakthrough EP, Que Quienes Somos, or Who We Are, in October 2019. 

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: CNCO, Latin, Natti Natasha

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.