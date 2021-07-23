CNCO Releases ‘To’a la Noche,’ Their First Song as a Foursome

Two months after Joel Pimentel’s departure, CNCO is back with “To’a La Noche,” the band’s first single with its four remaining members, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús. The guys debuted the song on Thursday night at Univision’s Premios Juventud, where they had nominations in three categories, including favorite duo or group of the year, album of the year, and best collaboration for their song “Honey Boo” with Natti Natasha.

While they didn’t bring any awards home, they hit the stage at the awards ceremony to perform “To’a La Noche,” which means “all night.” While singing over the backdrop of a giant full moon, the band showed fans how they’ve re-envisioned their sound as a four-piece group. The song is light reggaeton romántico that spotlights each member’s voice, and they recently shared that they recorded the track while spending time in Puerto Rico and experimenting with new styles. They’d offered a short preview of the song on Instagram before its release.

CNCO announced in May that Pimentel was leaving the group after six years. “We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family,” the band said in a statement.