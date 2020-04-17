Chucky73, Fetti031 Bring Dominican Flow to NYC Drill on ‘SIE7ETR3’ EP

From the dawn of dembow to the trap en español boom, the Latin influence on hip-hop, and, in turn, rap’s impact on Latin music, have progressively led to a continuous hybridization of styles. Even before a streaming revolution and the increasingly global normalization of high-speed internet made it possible for budding producers and eager spitters to find inspiration mere clicks away, the evolution of the música urbana category relied upon cultural exchange among countries, often yielding exciting results.

The latest permutation in this ongoing phenomenon comes courtesy of Chucky73 and Fetti031: two young Dominicans from the Bronx making viral rap-music singles and videos for their Sie7etre3 clique. Much like how dancehall DJs from Jamaica provided a foundation for early reggaetoneros, or how De La Ghetto and Messiah helped bring Spanish-language trap from New York to Puerto Rico, this duo is paving a new path, drawing from their twin environs.

The style present on their debut EP, the appropriately titled Sie7etre3, sounds nothing like the pop-wise sung rap prevalent on the charts right now. Chucky and Fetti’s respective deadpan flows draw upon New York’s burgeoning drill scene, of which they have become their borough’s strongest representatives. On hard-hitting tracks with almost-template names like “Didi,” “Gigi,” and “Kili,” they wax on about their prowess, both in the streets and between the sheets; yet it’s the production that truly sets Sie7etre3 apart. Rather than employing U.K. producers the way so many Brooklyn drill artists have, Chucky and Fetti work with Latinos like Darling Hernandez and Mafia the Creator to give themselves a unique signature. The standout single “Colombiana” recalls Dyckman Street on a Saturday night, a stark swirl of airhorns and polyrhythm accented by sexually charged lyrics. You can’t get any more Bronx than that.