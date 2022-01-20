Christina Aguilera and Ozuna Don’t Need Saving in ‘Santo’ Video

Christina Aguilera and Ozuna channel Adam and Eve’s wild side in the visual for her new single “Santo,” out Thursday. The single — and its dark Garden of Eden-esque music video — serves as the third release for Aguilera’s all-Spanish EP La Fuerza, which arrives Friday.

The Nuno Gomes-directed video was shot in Las Vegas.” “Santo, sálvame/Que tú me tienes perreando/Ven prueba, muérdeme/Que yo te digo hasta cuando,” she sings in the chorus. (In English: “Saint, come save me/’cause you have me twerking/Come try me, bite me/I’ll tell you when to stop.”)

Sharing the EP cover art on Instagram, Aguilera wrote that the six-track record is just “the first chapter” of her three-part musical project.

The release of new music comes more than a month after she performed a gothic rendition of “Genie in a Bottle” at the People’s Choice Awards and won the Music Icon award. “My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you,” said Aguilera, while accepting the award from her “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” collaborator Becky G.

“Pa’ Mis Muchachas” served as the singer’s first music in Spanish since her Mi Reflejo LP 20 years ago. The track, which also featured Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, features lyrics of female unity and empowerment. She also dropped EP song “Somos Nada.”

Aguilera’s forthcoming, three-part project will pay “tribute to the roots and history of Latin music” but also be laced with a fresh sound, Aguilera told People. “This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me,” she said. “I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album.”

La Fuerza EP Tracklist

1. “Ya Llegué”

2. “Pa’ Mis Muchachas”

3. “Somos Nada”

4. “Santo”

5. “Como Yo”

6. “La Reina”